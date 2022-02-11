Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $837.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

