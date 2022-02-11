CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. CleanSpark has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $40.50.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.