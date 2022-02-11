CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.
CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.