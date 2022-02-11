CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 27.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.