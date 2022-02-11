Citigroup Upgrades SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Buy

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $20.95 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

