Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,059 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.06 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

