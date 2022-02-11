Citigroup Inc. Sells 124,338 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Personalis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL opened at $12.05 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $539.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.