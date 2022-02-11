Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.81 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

