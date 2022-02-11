Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,479 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $290,776. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

