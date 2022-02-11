Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFT opened at $1.79 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

