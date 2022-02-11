Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lifted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of C opened at $67.50 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

