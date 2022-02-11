Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $58.81.

