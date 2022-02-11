Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,975 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Cisco Systems by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,600,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 357,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

