Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Insider Anne Ewing Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Anne Ewing bought 7,500 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,661.26).

LON CHRY opened at GBX 189 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.42. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 177.70 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.43 ($3.78).

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.92) price target on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.