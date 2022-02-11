Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,903.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,971.85.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,588.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,750.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

