China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

