China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NYSE:ZNH opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.46.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
