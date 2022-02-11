Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $48.71. 5,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $51.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

