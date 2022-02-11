Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 740,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,494. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

