ChatCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,409.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $28,409.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.72 or 0.99864843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00023773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00405173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.