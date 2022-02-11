Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.90

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 17581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,148 shares of company stock valued at $57,628,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after buying an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.