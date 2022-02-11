ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

ChargePoint stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.