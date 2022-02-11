ChainX Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and $575,287.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,291,275 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

