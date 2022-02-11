CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Shares Down 16.2%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) fell 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.24. 2,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)
