CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $88.43 million and $15.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.64 or 0.06953208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.17 or 0.99985566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006216 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,277,311 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

