Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $86.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

