Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

