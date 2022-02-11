Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 1,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,945,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.