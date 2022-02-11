Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.62).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 91.22 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.61. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,117.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

