Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,882. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.25 and a 12-month high of C$20.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

