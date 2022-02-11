Cem Tanyel Sells 2,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel sold 2,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sabre stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,035,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640,236 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

