Cem Tanyel Sells 2,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Cem Tanyel sold 2,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sabre stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
