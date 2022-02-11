Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.78. Celularity shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 482 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELU shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Celularity alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.