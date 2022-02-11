Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDR stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

