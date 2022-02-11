CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $182.12. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.81. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.
In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
