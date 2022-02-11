CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.