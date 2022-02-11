Caxton Associates LP Takes $744,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 87.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,392 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 148.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

