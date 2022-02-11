Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.26 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

