Caxton Associates LP Makes New $847,000 Investment in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 33.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.