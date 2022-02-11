Caxton Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.