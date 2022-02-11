Caxton Associates LP Has $690,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

