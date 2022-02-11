Caxton Associates LP Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

