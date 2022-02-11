Caxton Associates LP Buys 2,008 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $147.13 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

