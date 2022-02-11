Caxton Associates LP Acquires 8,900 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.