Caxton Associates LP Acquires 52,303 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.12% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTS opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

