CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

CTT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,661. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.