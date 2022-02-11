Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,962,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $42,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 267,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

