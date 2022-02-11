Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

