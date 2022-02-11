Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.46 and last traded at $146.15. 57,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,690,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

