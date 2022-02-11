Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Shares Purchased by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

