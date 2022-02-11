CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,333,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 15,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,013. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.