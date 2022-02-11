Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) PT Lowered to €53.00 at UBS Group

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €54.00 ($62.07) to €53.00 ($60.92) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cargotec from €55.00 ($63.22) to €52.00 ($59.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Cargotec stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

