CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

